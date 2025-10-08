‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Monica Barbaro Recently Suffered a Wardrobe Malfunction

A mischievous gust of wind recently gave Monica Barbaro’s red carpet look a flirty little lift.

On August 29, the Top Gun: Maverick star experienced a brief wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival. The 35-year-old was attending the premiere of her boyfriend Andrew Garfield’s new film, After the Hunt.

As Barbaro arrived at the outdoor event, a breeze blew her hair slightly, but the star remained unfazed until a particularly strong gust struck.

The gust certainly had its moment. Barbaro, caught off guard, handled it like a pro as the top layer of her black gown briefly billowed upward, looking rather like an unexpected parachute, as footage from Cinema Blend’s Instagram reveals.

Barbaro pushed the outer layer of her dress down, quickly returning it to its original shape. She then pushed her hair out of her face and turned to face the other photographers.

“Mother Nature in the house!” one onlooker joked in the comments section to Cinema Blend’s post of the footage.

Monica Barbaro’s Gown Had a Backup in the Event of Such a Wardrobe Malfunction…

However, if the A Complete Unknown actress hadn’t been so quick, she would have been a step ahead. A black slip neatly tucked beneath her gown’s pleated layer meant there was no actual scandal to be had.

Monica Barbaro at the 2025 Venice International Film Festival. (Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

She kept her accessories minimal at Venice – sparkling earrings and a single ring – letting her Dior dress command attention. The black, floor-length gown hugged her figure, with a high-neck and drop waist, a thick ribbon bow separating its finely pleated top from a skirt with bolder pleats. A generous ribbon cascaded provocatively down her back, adding to the allure.

Though present to support her boyfriend, Barbaro posed solo on the red carpet, allowing Garfield, 42, to take the spotlight as the star of the movie—the latest from Challengers director Luca Guadagnino.

Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield back in January. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Barbaro doesn’t appear in the film, but she and Garfield are collaborating with Guadagnino on his next project, Artificial.

Meanwhile, Barbaro and Garfield were first romantically linked in February, according to PEOPLE. A source told the outlet the couple was “spending time together quietly” after fans spotted them at a London play.