tlc-reality-tv-star-cries-over-big-life-change-in-latest-episode

A TLC reality TV star was in tears as she opened up about the significant changes happening in her life.

During a recent episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown was overcome with emotion as she and her husband, Kody Brown, officially moved out of their Arizona home.

Following the final walk-through of their empty residence, the couple and their five children gathered in the living room and said a prayer.

In a confessional, the TLC reality TV star tearfully spoke about leaving the house.

“I kind of did my own goodbye by myself,” she said. “Because it’s one of the last places that we were all there as a family.”

Robyn was referring to her and Kody’s life at the house with former wives Christine, Meri, and Janelle.

In a separate confessional, Kody also struggled with his emotions as the family moved out of the house. He then expressed “remorse” for everything that happened at the house with his former wives and 18 children.

“I’m just shaking off the remorse,” he explained. “Just shaking it off, shaking off every Christmas, every holiday, every birthday, everything.”

He then pointed out, “It feels like this sort of poison in me all the time, just this loss of this.”

The TLC Reality TV Star’s Husband Opens Up About Their New Home

Meanwhile, Kody opened up about the family’s new home.

“I’m like going, ‘No, let’s go over there,'” he said. “We’re finally going to get Thanksgiving and a Christmas where I’m not poisoned by the memory of the past ruining my present.”

Kody further admitted that he wasn’t necessarily “sad” about the move.

“I’m just tired and I’m not sad,” he said. “But I am kind of emotional about waving [goodbye].”

The couple listed their home for $1.7 million in August 2024, more than five years after purchasing it for $890,000. They sold it for $1.8 million in November 2024.

The residence was intended to be a compound for Kody, his four wives, and their children.

“This home is the last memories of our family during basically the break-up,” Kody explained. “Our last Christmas together, our last Thanksgiving together is all here. And the bitterness was already beginning then.”

He went on to add, “I do not miss the drama or kind of that insecurity.”