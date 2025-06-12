TLC and MTV Personality Ananda Lewis Dead at 52, Cause of Death Revealed

After more than four years of battling breast cancer, former MTV and TLC personality Ananda Lewis passed away from the disease at the age of 52.

Lewis’ sister, Ls Emory, took to Facebook and announced the devastating news. “She’s free, and in His heavenly arms,” the post reads with multiple broken heart emojis. “Lord, rest her soul.”

Ananda Lewis announced her cancer diagnosis in 2020. She had refused to do annual mammograms due to her radiation exposure fears.

Months before her death, Lewis revealed that while her cancer had continued to spread, she decided to “keep” her tumor by going against her doctors’ recommendations to undergo a double mastectomy.

At the time, Lewis’ cancer was stage four.

“My plan at first was to get out of excessive toxins in my body,” she told CNN’s Stephanie Elam and Sara Sidner. “I felt like my body is intelligent. I know that to be true. Our bodies are brilliantly made.”

The MTV and TLC alum also said she wanted to try to work her tumor out of her body in a different way. “Looking back on that, I go, ‘You know what? Maybe I should have.”

Ananda Lewis Said She Went With a Homeopathic Approach to Battling Her Cancer

As she continued to discuss her approach to battling the cancer, Ananda Lewis opted to take a homeopathic approach. However, she also said she used medication and radiation along with a better sleep routine and diet.

Things took a turn when Lewis felt her cancer start to spread. “My lymph system really flared up,” she recalled. “It was the first time I ever had a conversation with death because I felt like: This is how it is.”

She then said, “I was just like, ‘Fudge man, I really thought I had this.’ I was frustrated, I was a little angry at myself, and I said, ‘Man, listen. I know you’re coming for me at some point. But I don’t want it to be now. And if you could just wait, I promise when you do come, I’m gonna make it fun for you.’”

“I literally had that conversation laying in my bed. I couldn’t get out of bed for, like, eight weeks,” Lewis added.