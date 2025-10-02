Third Man Found Dead In Same Colorado Forest Where 2 Hunters Were Struck By Lightning

One forest has suddenly become rather perilous after a third man was found dead. Only a week after two hunters were struck by lightning, an older tourist was found inexplicably diseased.

The South San Juan Wilderness in Colorado has claimed the lives of three in short succession. Most recently, a 54-year-old tourist was found dead on September 26, around 11:23 pm, according to the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office, per reporters.

Very few details have been shared about the Tennessee tourist who was trekking along an isolated part of the wilderness. A group of hunters called the authorities, but by the time they arrived, he was dead. His condition prior to their arrival is unknown.

As is how the man died. Although the hunters were performing CPR on the man while making the distress call.

Whether the hunters came across the tourist or whether he was travelling with them is also not known.

Extraction of the man was not possible due to “hazardous nighttime conditions.” So the responders returned the next morning to recover his body.

“Sheriff Crowther reminds everyone entering the wilderness to please be cautious and well-prepared for the challenges of the backcountry. There is no threat to the hunting public or those observing the fall colors in the area.”

An autopsy is planned for the man to determine the cause of death.

Man Inexplicably Dead After Two Hunters Struck By Lightning

This sudden death spookily comes only a week after two hunters were found dead on September 18.

Two 25-year-old hunters were reported missing on September 13. On the Andrew Porter of Asheville, North Carolina and Ian Stasko of Salt Lake City, Utah were found dead on September 18 and identified on September 23.

“Tragically, preliminary autopsy reports indicate the cause of death of both men was consistent with a lightning strike,” the statement read. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko during this difficult time.”

There is not much you can do to prepare for a lightning strike. But do make sure to double-check weather forecasts to ensure you can take every precaution.