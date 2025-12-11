‘The Incredibles’ and Disneyland Musician Dead at 70: Cause of Death Revealed for Gordon Goodwin

Gordon Goodwin, an award-winning musical composer, has sadly passed away. The 70-year-old was the mastermind behind The Incredibles soundtrack.

Videos by Suggest

The musician’s wife, Vangie Gunn-Goodwin, made a Facebook post about his tragic passing on December 9, the day after his death. She also revealed the cause of his death.

Vangie wrote, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share that my beloved, brilliant, sweet, beautiful, kind, gentle and most wonderful of all people, my husband, Gordon Goodwin has passed away this afternoon December 8 from complications of pancreatic cancer.”

She shared that he was surrounded by his family as he passed on, a very comforting thought.

“It was a beautiful peaceful passing filled with love and warmth. In his last moments all of us gently told him how much we loved him over and over.”

“Please pray for us during this unimaginable loss. He will be missed so much, and my life will have an emptiness that will never be filled,” she concluded.

She also made a post on Gordon Goodwin’s Facebook account, where she shared her original message. His friends, family, and fans shared in their mourning together as they commented their grief and offered their condolences.

Gordon Goodwin Was A Musical Legend

The musician was heavily celebrated, and won many awards during his iconic career. Gordon Goodwin won three Daytime Emmy Awards, four Grammy Awards, and had 25 Grammy nominations for his compositions and arrangements.

When he graduated from college, the budding musician worked at the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California. His work there encouraged Disney to approach him to produce a musical show featuring past and present Mouseketeers. The production included Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

His career saw him produce the soundtrack for Pixar’s The Incredibles, one that still gets brought up today.

He formed Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band, where he produced many albums of music. His most recent installment was The Reset, which was released in 2021. I encourage you to give it a listen, it’s a brilliant and exciting EP.

The musical legacy he left behind will inspire generations to come.