The Hilariously Frank Response Cardi B Gave When Asked Why She Keeps Getting Pregnant

Cardi B has her fourth child on the way. One of her fans cheekily asked her why she keeps getting pregnant, to which she had a hilarious response.

The mega star is not one to be shy. And this comes across in pure Cardi B fashion when she answers to her… affinity for having children.

The mother-of-three is currently expecting her fourth child, whom she conceived with her boyfriend Stefon Diggs, the New England Patriots wide receiver. This will be their first child together.

Cardi B’s other three children are shared with Offset, who she had previously called out for being a lackluster father.

Brief history lesson out the way, Cardi B has provided an on-brand answer to a fan’s question.

On October 13, Cardi B made an X post complaining about her discomfort. “I’m uncomfortable when I sit, when I lay down, when I stand up… I can’t take this no more,” she wrote, attaching a GIF of Anthony Anderson crying.

In response, one fan asked her, “Then why do you keep getting pregnant.”

Ever poignant, Cardi B responded, “Cause I keep f–kin.”

Fans Lose It Over Cardi B’s Hilarious Response

The rapper has gained an audience thanks to her hysterical and real attitude. And her fans really loved this one.

Many crude and sexual responses came forth, which is to be very much expected. Tips, tricks, and pleads to use protection flooded the replies.

Cardi B may be coming up on her fourth child, but she shows no definite sign of wanting no more children.

She revealed that she was pregnant with her fourth child in September this year. We don’t know exactly for how long Cardi B and Diggs were dating for, however, as romance rumors sparked in October 2024, but they made their relationship official in June 2025.

I mean, if they’re expecting in September, then they’ve been at least fooling around since December last year. So maybe October is a pretty accurate guess for the month they really got together.

A name for their baby hasn’t been revealed yet.