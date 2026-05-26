The 6 Greatest Netflix Romantic Comedy TV Shows of All Time

Netflix transformed romantic comedy television during the streaming era, turning once-formulaic love stories into binge-worthy global hits. The platform mixes sharp humor, emotional storytelling, and modern relationship drama to create a new generation of rom-com favorites.

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In no particular order, here are the best 6 Nefflic romcoms going.

‘Never Have I Ever’

One of the greats is Never Have I Ever. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the coming-of-age comedy followed teenager Devi Vishwakumar as she navigated grief, family pressure, and chaotic romance. The series balanced heartfelt emotion with rapid-fire humor and became one of Netflix’s most beloved teen comedies.

‘Love’

Few shows captured awkward modern love better than Love. Created by Judd Apatow, Lesley Arfin, and Paul Rust, the series rejected polished fairy-tale romance in favor of messy, realistic relationships. Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust delivered performances that made viewers cringe, laugh, and root for the couple anyway.

‘Heartstopper’

Heartstopper quickly became a global sensation after debuting in 2022. Based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, the series followed Charlie and Nick as their friendship evolved into romance. Critics praised the show’s warmth, optimism, and LGBTQ+ representation, while fans embraced its emotionally sincere storytelling.

‘Emily in Paris’

Another standout remains Emily in Paris. The glossy romantic comedy from Darren Star turned culture clashes, fashion disasters, and complicated love triangles into one of Netflix’s biggest guilty pleasures. Critics often mocked the show’s exaggerated fantasy version of Paris, but audiences continued streaming it in massive numbers.

‘Sex Education’

Sex Education elevated the teen rom-com genre with bold writing and emotional honesty. Starring Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey, the series explored romance, insecurity, and identity through a mix of outrageous comedy and surprisingly mature storytelling. The show became both a critical and commercial hit.

‘Nobody Wants This’

Finally, Nobody Wants This proved Netflix still knows how to launch a breakout romcom hit. The series earned praise for its sharp dialogue, chemistry between its leads, and refreshingly adult approach to dating.