Texas Woman Caught Allegedly Putting Razor Blades Into Walmart Bread

Police arrested a 33-year-old woman from Texas on Tuesday after police said she inserted razor blades into loaves of bread sold at two Walmart stores in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The disturbing series of incidents unfolded over more than a week, prompting a public safety warning for customers who bought bakery items from the affected locations, per Fox News.

According to the Biloxi Police Department, the first report came on December 5 when a shopper found a razor blade inside a loaf of bread purchased at the Walmart Supercenter on C.T. Switzer Sr. Drive. Three days later, on December 8, another customer reported a similar discovery in a loaf bought from the nearby Walmart Neighborhood Market on Pass Road.

After a third complaint at the Supercenter on December 14, employees conducted an internal inspection and uncovered additional loaves that appeared to have been tampered with. Surveillance footage from the stores helped investigators identify the suspect.

Police Arrested Suspect Accused Of Spiking Loaves Of Bread… Literally

Officers located and arrested the suspect, identified as Camille Benson, on Division Street. Police have charged Benson with attempted mayhem, which is a felony offense in Mississippi. The Harrison County Adult Detention Center is currently holding her with bond set at $100,000.

Authorities have thankfully reported no injuries, and they are confident Benson did not target any other locations.

Walmart issued a statement saying the company has removed and inspected all potentially affected products at both Biloxi stores and is cooperating fully with police. Walmart issued a statement, saying, “The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority.” They urged shoppers who believe they may have purchased tampered items to dispose of them and return to the store for a refund.

The Biloxi Police Department also released a public advisory encouraging residents who bought bread from the two Walmart locations between early December and now to carefully check their purchases for any foreign objects and to report discoveries to law enforcement.

This case adds to a growing list of food tampering incidents nationwide, though officers in Biloxi emphasize that such events are rare. Local police continue to investigate the matter.