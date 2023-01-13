This Romance Writer Is Back From The Dead After Faking Her Own Suicide, To The Outrage Of Fans

These days, it seems like authors will do just about anything to get their books to sell, but one writer took things to a whole new level—the Great Beyond, to be exact.

Fans thought romance writer Susan Meachen was dead, but she recently returned to social media to explain why she faked her suicide. Understandably, this news was met with a less-than-favorable response.

Romance Author Fakes Death After Allegations Of Bullying

In 2020, a post allegedly written by Meachen’s daughter announced that the author had committed suicide following bullying and harrassment from the online book community. The allegations of harassment confused many writers and fans, who supported and loved Meachen’s books.

Her (Susan Meachen) FB page where daughter confirmed her mother had died. #author pic.twitter.com/fCqQ45sxcm — Be a lot cooler if you did 💫🌪💫 (@Draggerofliars) January 4, 2023

More posts, allegedly from Meachen’s daughter, came out, where she talked further about the bullying her mother had faced. She then announced that she would be publishing Meachen’s final book.

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Under Fire, Suspended Indefinitely

Fans and fellow authors bought the book, promoted it on their pages, and held fundraisers and auctions to combat bullying. For two years, everyone believed Meachen was dead—until she revealed it was all a lie.

Meachen Returns To Social Media: ‘Let The Fun Begin’

“I debated on how to do this a million times and still not sure if it’s right or not,” Meachen wrote in a Facebook post. She went on to say that her family members were the ones behind the suicide hoax and did it because she did attempt suicide.

“Returning to [social media] doesn’t mean much but I am in a good place now and I am hoping to write again,” she wrote. “Let the fun begin.”

The post quickly went viral, and the authors and readers who grieved the loss of Meachen were outraged at her use of the word “fun.”

Samantha A. Cole, a fellow author and online friend of Meachen, shared that she felt guilty she hadn’t done more for Meachen following the alleged suicide and was even personally harassed by people who claimed she was one of Meachen’s bullies.

“This tore the book community apart when everyone started pointing fingers at people who allegedly bullied her,” Cole said. “To have it end up being a hoax that was dragged out for almost two and a half years is a slap in the face to anyone who ever supported her.”

Meachen has not made any further comments on her “resurrection,” but her editor, Kasey Hill, has refuted claims that fans and friends donated money for funeral expenses.

Whether this truly was an attempt by Meachen’s family to remove her from a toxic social media environment, or just a way to sell more books, Meachen’s return from the dead has rocked the literature world—and not in a good way.

More From Suggest