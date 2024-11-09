supermodel-georgina-cooper-dies-at-46-just-months-after-her-wedding

Georgina Cooper, the British supermodel who rose to fame in the 1990s, has passed away at the age of just 46.

Cooper reportedly died while vacationing on the Greek island of Kos just months after her wedding. A source from the island informed The Daily Mail that she succumbed to an illness that struck her suddenly the day before her scheduled return to the UK.

Supermodel Georgina Cooper, known for her signature gap-toothed smile, gained prominence in the 1990s. (Photo by Davide Maestri/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Cooper’s former agent, Dean Goodman, confirmed her passing to The New York Post.

“I can confirm the death of the beauty that was Georgina Cooper,” Goodman told the outlet. “She was a special one, like no other I have ever looked after; she was real… hard to find these days, and she will be sorely missed by me and the many others that she touched.”

“Seeing the outpouring of love for her is beautiful and shows what a special person she was, a naughty, funny soul, and a smile that lit up any room or catwalk,” he added.

Georgina Cooper Had Just Exchanged Vows with Her Husband in June

In June, Cooper exchanged vows with her husband, Nigel, in a heartfelt ceremony at her home in Maidstone, Kent. Following their nuptials, the couple celebrated their union with a reception at a nearby pub.

Cooper wed her husband in June. (Image via Georgina Smith/Facebook)

As reported by The Daily Mail, she was initially taken to the main hospital in Kos. However, her condition was so critical that she had to be airlifted to Crete. There, she spent five days in intensive care before passing away. Reportedly, Cooper’s body was flown back to England last week.

Cooper became unwell during her vacation in Greece. (Photo by Tim Whitby/WireImage)

“She loved Greece and told me that she was going back with her new husband – but she has tragically died there a fortnight ago,” her former agent Goodman told the outlet.

“Georgina had been unwell during Covid. [She] had developed some health problems and had been in and out of hospital,” he added. “She had just married and was looking forward to her life. Everybody is devastated. She was a genuine superstar.”

The model rose to fame at just 15 by featuring in one of Bon Jovi’s music videos. She then went on to walk in prominent runway shows across London and graced the covers of prestigious magazines such as Vogue and The Face.

By 2018, Cooper had transitioned from modeling to the hospitality industry following the arrival of her son.

The exact cause of Cooper’s death has yet to be disclosed.