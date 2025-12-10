State Funeral Planned for Late Country Music Legend: RIP to Ted Egan

Ted Egan, the country music legend devoted to preserving the stories and songs of the Australian outback, has passed away.

“It is with sadness, but also great pride that Nerys Evans and the Egan familymarks the passing of our beloved partner, Dad, grandfather, great grandfather and best mate Ted Egan,” his family confirmed, via The West Australian.

The cause of death for the country singer, who passed away on December 4, was not disclosed. He was 93.

Born in Melbourne in 1932, Egan moved to the Northern Territory at 16, where he began his long and celebrated music career.

Between 1969 and 2010, Egan released 30 folk albums, many of which received both critical and commercial praise. In 1990, his album This Land Australia was nominated for Best Country Album at the ARIA Awards.

He was inducted into the Australian Roll of Renown in 1995 for his contributions to the country. In 2014, Egan received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Country Music Awards of Australia, followed by recognition at the National Folk Festival in later years.

Egan was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 1993 and was promoted to Officer of the Order (AO) in 2004.

Egan also contributed to the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s 2008 film Australia, starring Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman. According to IMDb, he made several television appearances as well, including on the shows Enough Rope with Andrew Denton and Australian Biography.

Ted Egan Enjoyed a Second Career at a Politician

Egan later ventured into politics, serving as the Administrator of the Northern Territory from 2003 to 2007, where he represented the Crown in various matters.

Ted Egan in 2014. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of the Northern Territory and Member for Spillett, Lia Finocchiaro, paid tribute to the legendary singer.

“Ted was not only a distinguished Administrator, but also a much-loved Territorian, storyteller and musician who captured the spirit of the NT in word and song,” Finocchiaro wrote in part on Facebook.

“His decades of service to the Northern Territory and his commitment to sharing our history have left a profound and lasting legacy. We thank Ted for his extraordinary contribution to public life and to the cultural heart of the Territory,” she added.

“A state funeral will be held to honour Ted’s service and commitment,” Finocchiaro revealed.

Egan is survived by his long-term partner, Nerys Evans, as well as several children and grandchildren.