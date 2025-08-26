Star on Major NBC Show Exits, Calls It ‘Sometimes Toxic’

Following his exit from Saturday Night Live, Devon Walker shares his honest opinion about his time on the major NBC show.

In a recent Instagram post, Walker revealed that he was departing from the show after three seasons.

“To me, jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages,” he explained. “Some of em last for a long time if we’re lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they’re not. That’s the deal. “You know what it is it when you sign up.”

Walker also shared details about what it was like to work on the sketch show. “Me and the show did three years together,” he wrote. “And sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell. But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f–ed up lil family.”

Continuing to reflect on his time on Saturday Night Live, Walker noted, “I’m just really happy I got to do it with Gary and Alex. N—– really went from running a bar show to working together at 30 rock! It’s a beautiful thing. Also I look caked up in that picture and I feel like it’s important for people to know what I got going on.”

Wrapping up the post, Walker said he was heading to Japan. He then added, “When I get back I’m tryna be in a prestige drama. Ideally something with Julianne Moore. Hope y’all staying hydrated and getting some money today.”

Walker joined the Saturday Night Live cast for its 48th season in 2022. He appeared on various sketches and on Colin Jost and Michael Che’s Weekend Update.

He also impersonated numerous celebrities, including New York Mayor Eric Adams and Michael Strahan.

Following Devon Walker’s Exit, the Long-Running NBC Show’s Creator Shares Some Plans for Season 51

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels recently revealed some of the changes coming to the show during its 51st season.

“I wanted people coming back and being part of [the 50th season],” Michaels told Puck News. “So, when Kate [McKinnon] hosted, Kristen [Wiig] and Maya [Rudolph] came back for it. And that meant there couldn’t be those kind of disruptions or anything that was going to take the focus off [the 50th season].”

He then said, “And we had an election.”

Michaels added that James Austin Johnson will continue to play Donald Trump during political sketches.