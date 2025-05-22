soap-opera-actor-and-netflix-reality-show-competitor-tie-the-knot

A fan favorite soap opera star has found love again, marrying wife number two in an intimate wedding over the weekend.

General Hospital‘s Steve Burton said “I do” with Netflix’s Barbecue Showdown star and influencer Michelle Lundstrom on Saturday in Laguna Beach, California.

“This day isn’t just about a ceremony. It’s the beginning of forever with the love of my life,” Burton, 54, boldly declared to PEOPLE.

“To have the most incredible man I’ve ever known by my side forever brings me so much peace and happiness,” the 44-year-old Lundstrom gushed to the outlet. “He is the love of my life, and I feel so blessed to call him mine.”

The ceremony, hosted at an Orthodox church, welcomed many of Burton’s past and present co-stars, including the married duo Jonathan Jackson and Lisa Vultaggio.

The Blessed Union of the Soap Opera Star and Reality Show Competitor Follows Recent Heartbreak

Of course, fans of the veteran soap opera star know his second bride follows heartbreak.

Burton announced his separation from his longtime wife, Sheree, in a candid social media post worthy of a soap opera, revealing that she is “expecting her fourth child. The child is not mine,” per Entertainment Weekly. Despite the split, Burton confirmed their commitment to co-parenting their three children—Makena, Brooklyn, and Jack—together.

However, even broken hearts mend. Burton and Lundstrom got engaged this January, just eight months after making their relationship official.

Meanwhile, in addition to the presence of Burton’s General Hospital costars, the ceremony was a heartfelt family affair. Adding a personal touch to the special day, the show’s talented hair and makeup artists, Anzhela and Luiza Adzhiyan, lent their expertise to prepare Lundstrom for the occasion.

“I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend, growing together each day in faith and love,” an enormously confident Burton declared to PEOPLE.

Burton’s new bride had equally kind things to say about her knight in shining armor.

“He’s like pure sunshine — always uplifting, endlessly caring. His love makes me a better person every single day,” Lundstrom added.

The happily middle-aged newlyweds are currently honeymooning in Maui, proving it’s never too late for love—or a tropical getaway.



