A Major ‘SNL’ Alum Getting a Show on Netflix

Famous SNL alum Pete Davidson is shifting from onstage comedy to launch a new Netflix podcast series.

According to Netflix, The Pete Davidson Show will feature the comedian chatting with his famous friends for more in-depth “no-holds-barred” conversations. The podcast will take place in his very own garage, where he says “all the best conversations happen.”

“Netflix was the home of one of my first stand-up specials,” the SNL alum shared in a statement. “So it felt right to bring the podcast there, too. It’s me and my friends talking about anything and everything. It’s going to be a great time.”

Davidson has collaborated with Netflix multiple times over the years. The most recent collaboration was in 2024 for Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli.

The Pete Davidson Show is set to premiere on Jan. 30 on the Netflix platform. Above Average president Marc Lieberman and fellow SNL alum Ayala Cohen produce the podcast, while Sarah Brennan Kolb will also be directing.

The ‘SNL’ Alum’s New Netflix Series Comes After He Welcomed His First Child

The Pete Davidson Show will hit Netflix nearly two months after the SNL alum and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, welcomed their first child, daughter Scottie Rose.

The couple confirmed the news in mid-December, stating the infant was born on Dec. 12. 2025.

“Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson,” Hewitt shared with adorable photos of the infant. “My best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.”

Davidson simply stated, “Wu Tang forever.”

Just before Scotie Rose made her debut, a source told PEOPLE that Davidson had already embraced fatherhood.

“Pete and Elsie are doing great,” the insider shared. “And they’re both so excited about becoming parents. Pete’s been preparing in every way he can, from helping get the nursery ready to making sure Elsie feels supported every step of the way, and it’s clear how much he’s looking forward to fatherhood.”

The source further pointed out how excited Davidson really is to become a dad. “He talks about how this is the most meaningful chapter of his life yet, and he’s really embracing it.”

Meanwhile, the insider said Hewitt was loving the third trimester of her pregnancy. “Elsie is glowing and loving this stage of pregnancy, and it’s brought the two of them even closer,” the source noted. “They’re savoring the little moments, from picking out baby clothes to planning for what life will look like once the baby arrives.”