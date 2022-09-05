A Damaged Skin Barrier Can Have Adverse Health Effects—Here’s How To Strengthen It

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Whether your hair is naturally thin, has been damaged due to excessive styling, or has been breaking as a result of life events, I think it’s safe to say most of us are focused on strengthening our hair. From detoxifying scalp treatments to specialized shampoos and conditioners, there are countless products on the market that tout hair-strengthening properties.

When it comes to our skin, though, many of us tend to have a “fix and improve” state of mind. This needs to change. Strengthening your skin is just as important as strengthening your hair, your nails, and even your muscles! Here’s how you do it.

The Importance Of Your Skin Barrier

The outmost layer of our skin, called the stratum corneum, contains tough skin cells that form what is commonly known as our skin barrier.

Our skin barrier is much more important than we give it credit for. For one, it helps protect our bodies from environmental toxins and pathogens that could otherwise penetrate the other layers of skin and cause adverse effects. Secondly, it provides a barrier that keeps the water inside our bodies from evaporating, which otherwise could lead to severe dehydration.

Yet our skin faces threats daily, many of which can weaken our skin barriers. Some common culprits include:

Over-exfoliating or over-washing of the skin.

Getting too much sun exposure.

Environments that are overly humid or dry.

Certain allergens and pollutants.

Alkaline-based detergents and soaps.

Being overly stressed.

To protect and even strengthen your skin barrier, making lifestyle changes is just one part of the equation. Your skincare routine can make a big difference, too.

The Best Ingredients To Strengthen The Skin Barrier

Niacinamide, also known as Vitamin B3, can assist in strengthening the skin’s barrier by stimulating the synthesis of ceramides within the skin.

Studies also suggest that calcium, which is present in skin tissue, plays “a crucial role in keratinocyte differentiation, barrier formation, wound healing, and skin barrier homeostasis.”

Luckily, we found a product that combines these two powerful ingredients along with Vitamin C, biotin, and other skin-loving nutrients that deliver concentrated results to improve the look and health of skin.

BABOR is an internationally-acclaimed cosmetics brand that has been creating well-loved products for over 60 years. Known as the number one professional skincare company in Europe, the company is dedicated to creating clean but effective beauty products that are good for both you and the environment.

One impressive product, in particular, is their Multi-Vitamin Ampoule Serum. This high-dose seven-day treatment is packed with vitamins to help strengthen the skin’s barrier, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and give skin a radiant glow.

Niacinamide and calcium work together to strengthen the skin’s barrier, while Vitamin E assists with providing protection against free radicals. Vitamin C and thiotaine work together to create a radiant glow, while Vitamins A, B5, and biotin also assist in restoring healthy skin.

In a self-assessment of 35 test subjects, after just seven days, 100% reported their skin felt nourished, 95% said their skin looked healthier, and 92% said their skin appeared more vibrant.

Free from all the stuff we’ve come to hate such as silicon, parabens, and mineral oil, the vegan multi-vitamin concentrate is packaged in individual use vials the company says is for maximum potency. The seven-day treatment is perfect for when your skin is particularly stressed or damaged and is in need of a serious pick-me-up.

Additionally, BABOR has a whole line of serums targeting specific areas of concern. Some popular formulas include their Hydra Plus Serum, Perfect Glow Serum, and Collagen Concentrate Serum.

The Hyrda Plus Serum is perfect for parched skin looking for a serious moisture boost. The Perfect Glow Serum is targeted to those looking to even out blemishes, discoloration, hyperpigmentation, or dark spots. Lastly, the Collagen Concentrate Serum helps to support skin’s natural collagen production to provide a firming effect.

Probably the most exciting thing about BABOR’s concentrated serums is that they are all designed to be seven-day intensive skin treatments. I don’t know about you, but I can get pretty impatient when it comes to skincare, so knowing that results are promised to be almost instantaneous is definitely appealing.

Many of us probably had our fair share of environmental skin damage from long days of fun in the sun this summer. If your skin is feeling tired, dry, and less radiant, perhaps BABOR’s Multi-Vitamin Ampoule Serum could be just the thing it needs.

