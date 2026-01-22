Six Flags Is Ready To Break Six Records With Latest Attraction

Six Flags is getting ready to break some serious records with the unveiling of their latest roller coaster.

Videos by Suggest

Per a press release, Six Flags has announced that its Texas location is getting a new roller coaster. One that will break as many records as the park has flags, alongside being the first-ever “giga-dive” coaster.

The “Tormenta Rampaging Run,” set to open in the Summer of 2026, sounds like a terrifying roller coaster. It is the world’s-first “giga dive coaster,” which means it is the first dive coaster to have heights of over 300ft.

Alongside this, the Tormenta Rampaging Run will be the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster. Also, it will have the tallest vertical coaster loop, the highest Immelmann inversion, and will have the highest 95-degree beyond vertical drop.

What a doozy.

This roller coaster will send you soaring to a height of 309 feet and reach speeds of 87 mph. The coaster itself is 4,199 feet long.

Record-Breaking Roller Coaster To Come With A New Area And Restaurant

Sophie Bolliger, President of Bolliger & Mabillard, consulting engineers and designers of the coaster, said, “As the world’s first giga dive coaster, Tormenta Rampaging Run introduces a completely new ride category, blending giga coaster heights with the fun and thrill of a dive coaster. This level of innovation sets new standards for the theme park industry and our company is honored to be part of this historic moment with Six Flags.”

The ride will appear in a whole new area of the park: Rancho de la Tormenta. You can find it in the Spain section of the park. Alongside the ride, guests can expect to dine at a new restaurant, Cocina Abuela.

Rancho de la Tormenta will mimic a quaint and authentic Spanish village.

The opening of Tormenta Rampaging Run coincides with a larger milestone for Six Flags Over Texas. This year, it’s the park’s 65th anniversary, and they want to celebrate in style.

I mean, what’s a better way to celebrate over six decades with a roller coaster that breaks six records?