‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Shangela Accused of Sexual Assault by Multiple People

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela has reportedly been accused of sexually assaulting five people in a new exposé.

Trigger Warning: Sexual Assault

In the exposé, which was published by Rolling Stone on Monday, March 18, revealed that the five people were identified as members of the LGBTQ community. They accused the famous drag queen, real name Darius Jeremy Pierce, of either sexually assaulting them or attempting to have sex with them after becoming too intoxicated to consent.

One of Shangela’s alleged victims, named Helmer, stated he was 20 years old when he met the drag queen. He had been working at a Los Angeles bar in 2017.

Helmer stated that after chatting through social media, the duo decided to meet up for a “late dinner.” During the event, Pierce bought a drink for Helmer.

The now 27-year-old stated he told the Los Angeles Police Department in 2023 that he “does not have any recollection of the events that occurred” after he drank the drink. He did, however, remember waking up “completely naked” on a bed and believed to be in Pierce’s residence.

Helmer stated in his complaint to the Los Angeles Police Department that when he asked Pierced what happened the night before and why he was naked, the famous drag queen said they had sexual intercourse and there was another man involved that Helmer brought in.

When Helmer asked who the other guy was, Pierce said he didn’t know, but Helmer was “really into it.”

Helmer then said that it took him a few days to realize he was sexually assaulted.

Shangela’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, stated Helmer’s allegations are “absurd.” Brettler said Helmer did go back to Pierce’s home where they engaged in consensual sex with a third man. They had met the man at the bar.

A Second Accuser Claims Shangela Assaulted Him in a Closet

A second accuser by the name of Edward Ramirez stated that Shangela allegedly assaulted him. The famed drag queen supposedly shoved Ramirez on the floor in a closet and tried to penetrate him when he was 21 years old.

The alleged assault occurred in 2018. “I’m very confident I was clear with my ‘nos.’ I was declining advances,” Ramirez stated. “He still kept trying anyway.”

However, Brettler also denied the allegation and claimed three people could “attest that Mr. Pierce and Mr. Ramirez were never alone together” on the night in question.

“The apartment was small and we were all hanging together until we all left,” one witness claimed to the outlet. “[Shangela] is one of the kindest, most generous, and hardworking drag queens in the business. And it’s really disgusting to see how people are trying to attack her with these untrue stories.”