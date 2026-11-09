Rock Icon’s Girlfriend Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Rain Hannah Andreani, girlfriend of Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil, faces a misdemeanor domestic assault charge following an alleged violent altercation with the rock star in Tennessee.

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According to TMZ, authorities arrested Andreani on Sunday, November 1, after police responded to a domestic disturbance involving the couple in Williamson County. Officers booked her into jail, and she secured her release the following day after posting $5,000 bond.

An arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ provides further details about the incident, which allegedly began with a heated argument between Andreani and Neil.

Hannah Andreani Savagely Attacked Vince Neil

According to the police report, Andreani allegedly threw a glass plate at the 65-year-old singer, striking him in the neck. She also allegedly ripped his shirt, scratched his chest and hurled several glass vases, which shattered during the confrontation.

The affidavit further claims that Neil pulled Andreani to the ground by her hair as the altercation escalated. Andreani allegedly responded by repeatedly attempting to kick him in the testicles.

Andreani reportedly told police that Neil punched her in the face. However, officers said they did not observe any visible injuries that supported her allegation.

After investigating the incident, authorities identified Andreani as the primary aggressor and arrested her on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.

The arrest marks another turbulent chapter in the couple’s relationship. Neil and Andreani reportedly ended their relationship in May 2025 after nearly 15 years together. Sources previously told the outlet that Neil suspected Andreani of having an affair. However, the pair reportedly reconciled about a month later.

Andreani must now address the criminal charge in court. According to reports, she has a scheduled court appearance on December 3.

Neither Neil nor Andreani has publicly commented on the latest allegations.