‘Rocco and His Brothers’ & ‘Purple Noon’ Star Alain Delon Dead at 88

Alain Delon, a French actor who is best known for his roles in Rocco and His Brothers and Purple Noon, has passed away. He was 88 years old.

Delon died on Sunday, Aug. 18, at his home in Douchy-Montcorbon, France. His family confirmed the news.

Although his family did not reveal the cause of his death, one of Alain Delon’s sons did say his health had been declining since he suffered a stroke in 2019. He was previously diagnosed with a form of lymphoma and began treatment in 2022.

Before going into acting, Delon served in the French Navy Fusiliers from 1952 to 1956.

His career officially began when he was discovered by a Hollywood talent scout at the 1957 Cannes Film Festival. Although he was told to learn English before heading to America, Delon ended up meeting French director Yves Allégret and decided to stay in France. He made his acting debut in the 1957 film Quand la femme s’en mêle.

Three years later, Alain Delon starred in both Purple Noon and Rocco and His Brothers. He went on to star alongside Jane Fonda in the 1964 film Les Félins. In 1965, he appeared with Shirley MacLaine in The Yellow Rolls-Royce.

Other films he appeared in were Once a Thief, Le Samouraï, Le Cercle Rouge, and Zorro.

Alain Delon is survived by his four children, Anthony, Anouchka, and Alain-Fabien as well as multiple grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Christian Aaron Boulogne, who died in May 2023 at the age of 60.

Alain Delon Previously Reflected on His Acting Career, Stating He Had ‘Incredible Luck’

During a 2018 interview with British GQ, Alain Delon reflected on his acting career over the years, stating he had “incredible luck.”

“Look, I had incredible luck. I’ve been happy all my life; I filmed with the best,” Delon explained at the time. “I did what I wanted, with who I wanted, when I wanted. I dwell on the past more than I think about the future, yes, because my past was extraordinary. Today just doesn’t compare. A life like I had doesn’t come around twice. That’s why when it comes to retirement, I have no regrets.”

Alain also recalled first meeting Allégret and the incredible advice he received from the French director. “Allégret stared at me, just like that, and told me: ‘Listen to me, Alain. Speak as you are speaking to me. Stare as you are staring at me. Listen as you are listening to me. Don’t act. Live.'”

He went on to add, “It changed everything. If Yves Allégret had not told me that, I would never have had this career.”