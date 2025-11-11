Rob Zombie and Sheri Moon’s Relationship Timeline, Explained

Zombies and moons are a classic pairing. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that Rob Zombie and Sheri Moon have enjoyed a lengthy union. From touring stages to horror-film sets, the union of Rob Zombie and Sheri Moon is as unconventional as their style.

Here is a timeline of their commitment to each other and their shared commitment to the arts.

The Tale of one Zombie and the Moon Begins

Rob, already the frontman of the band White Zombie, met Sheri in the early 1990s through a mutual friend. Sheri has shared that their first date in 1993 was a classic: pizza and a chat.

It must have been a hell of a conversation, as a month later, they found themselves living together in California. Sheri then became a fixture in Rob’s world as she appeared in tours, music videos, and, eventually, stepped into his films.

They dated for around nine years—long in entertainment terms—before tying the knot.

They Then Got Married… On Halloween, of Course

We don’t know when Rob Zombie proposed to Sheri Moon, but their marriage was an iconic one.

They completely capitalized on the fact that their names involve “zombie” and “moon” and got married on October 31st in 2002. They were initially aiming for a wedding on November 9, but ultimately married on Halloween.

Committing to their style ever further, the couple got married at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Despite the coincidences here, Rob Zombie has alleged that the Halloween marriage was a spur-of-the-moment decision, and not really planned.

“We were taking a walk in the neighborhood and were like, ‘Let’s just elope.’ It was the best thing we did. I was so happy.”

A Fairytale Ending For The Horror Couple

Rob Zombie and Sheri Moon Zombie have been very happily married since their marriage 23 years ago.

Sheri Moon continues to appear in every film Rob Zombie directs, and you’ll find it difficult to find one without the other outside the set, too.

The typical next step for such power couples is to have children and raise a family. However, as it stands, neither one of them is interested. They truly only have eyes for each other.