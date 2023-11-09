‘RHONY’ Star Sonja Morgan Makes Steamy Confession About Owen Wilson

The Real Housewives of New York City personality Sonja Morgan is spilling on her steamy romantic past with Owen Wilson.

During a panel at BravoCon 2023, the Real Housewives stars played a game—each guessed which fun fact belonged to another Bravo star. During the game, Sonja spilled on her past romance with Owen Wilson.

When Andy Cohen read, “She once had a very flirtatious moment with Owen Wilson,” the women on stage quickly concluded the fact belonged to Sonja.

Sonja explained that the situationship “wasn’t flirtatious,” joking, “He is the butterscotch stallion and he loves doggy style.”

She candidly said, “I f***** him several times,” adding, “I love him.”

In a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight, as reported by E! News, Sonja recalled how she first met Wilson. “Well, I met him in New York through some art friends, and then I also saw him while I was out here [in Los Angeles]. Long time ago, a while ago.”

Wilson isn’t the only celebrity Sonja has dated, either. The TV personality’s exes include Eric Clapton, Billy Idol, John McEnroe, and Jack Nicholson.

According to E! News, Sonja wasn’t the only RHONY star to have the hots for Wilson. Her costar Tinsley Mortimer also claimed the Zoolander actor was also her celebrity crush.

Why One ‘RHONY’ Star Was Missing From BravoCon

Real Housewives fans may have noticed a familiar face missing from BravoCon—one that likely won’t be returning.

After using a racial slur, RHONY personality Ramona Singer has been fired from her real estate job and axed from the Bravo network. Additionally, Singer was pulled from the network’s BravoCon event in Las Vegas.

According to Page Six, the reality star used a racial slur with a black crew member during the production of RHONY’s 13th season. The singer supposedly also said that most black people “don’t have present fathers.”

Singer denied using the slur, and an internal investigation against the star has not yet provided a clear answer.