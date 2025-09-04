Revered Drummer Jose ‘El Jefe’ Garcia Died in August

Jose “El Jefe” Garcia, Sr., the original drummer for the trailblazing Conjunto group Los Garcia Bros, passed away on August 1. The veteran musician was 74.

His son, Jose (Joey) Garcia Jr., shared the sad news in a Facebook post on August 7.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of my dad, Jose ‘El Jefe’ Garcia Sr.,” he wrote.

“We want to thank everyone for all the love and support that you’ve given him throughout his life. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time for my family and I as we grieve the passing of my dad,” Garcia concluded.

Per Tejano Nation, Los Garcia Bros, also known as Los 4 Vatos Locos, formed in Eagle Pass, Texas, in 1990. Known for their signature “pachuco” style—zoot suits and feathered fedoras—the group combined accordion-driven melodies with saxophone and powerful percussion. Founded by Jimmy Garcia, the band also included his brother Joey Garcia and other family members, including their father, Jose “El Jefe” Garcia, Sr.

The Tejano Conjunto Festival Honors Jose “El Jefe” Garcia, Sr

The band’s high-energy polkas and cumbias, along with their strong stage presence, earned them multiple awards, including Conjunto Album of the Year at the Tejano Music Awards in 2001 and 2002.

In 2013, the Tejano ROOTS Hall of Fame honored them with an induction. Some of their popular hits include “Dos Carnales,” “El Pachuco,” “El Cometa,” and their breakout classic, “Cuatro Paredes.”

The Tejano Conjunto Festival in San Antonio shared their condolences and stated that the family would not be holding a service. ” We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Garcia family during this challenging time. ‘El Jefe’ will always be remembered,” the festival added.

The passing of Jose comes shortly after the loss of another Conjunto music legend, Flaco Jimenez, who died just one day before “El Jefe” on July 31 at the age of 86.