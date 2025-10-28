Revered Drummer Dies of Heart Failure: Jack DeJohnette Was 83

Jack DeJohnette, a well-known jazz drummer, passed away over the weekend from congestive heart failure. He was 83 years old.

The late musician’s wife and manager, Lydia, confirmed the news, telling NPR that he died on Oct. 26 at HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, New York.

Born in 1942, Jack DeJohnette began playing drums professionally at 14. He is best known for his collaborations with musicians such as Charles Lloyd, Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis, and Joe Henderson.

He replaced Tony Williams in Davis’ live band and was the primary drummer for B-tches Brew.

Along with jazz, DeJohnette also played R&B and hard bop, occasionally performing with Sun Ra and his Akestra group.

Among the awards he won over the years were the NEA Jazz Master and Fellow of United States Artists. He also scored two Grammy Awards, one for Best Jazz Instrumental Album for Skyline and Best New Age Album for Peace Time. He received six additional Grammy Award nominations.

In a video profile for his 2012 induction as an NEA Jazz Master, DeJohnette stated, “The best gift that I have is the ability to listen. Not only listen audibly but also listen with my heart.”

He continued his music throughout the years, even forming his Jack DeJohnette Group in 2010. The group released its album Movement in 2016.

DeJohnette is survived by his wife, Lydia, and daughters Farah and Minya Erica.

Jack DeJohnette Said Focusing on Drums Came ‘Naturally’ For Him

During an interview with Jazz Weekly, Jack DeJohnette opened up about focusing on his drumming throughout the years.

“It was just naturally. I actually had a trio that used to play for dances and things like that and the drummer left his drums at my house,” he explained. “I would listen to my uncle’s jazz records and go down to the basement and start playing drums. But with the records, I just became a natural drummer.”

DeJohnette said he taught himself to play drums well enough to start working on playing the piano as well. “Eddie Harris hired me for a while and he said to me, “You play good piano, but you play better drums. You should make drums your main instrument.” At the time, I wanted to do both.”

Following his time in Chicago, DeJohnette headed to New York City and was hired as a drummer for John Patton. “I decided then that I would make drums my main instrument. Since I have had experience playing the piano, it gave me another kind of insight to playing the drum set in an orchestral manner.”

Regarding him playing the piano still, DeJohnette added, “Sometimes, I play pianistically. I had trios and a quartet. I played with singers. I played solo piano around Chicago and all over the place. I played blues and I used to practice on both instruments all day long, but unfortunately, I didn’t have the time to do that.”