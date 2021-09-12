Here Are The Surprising Reasons You Have Pain In The Back Of Your Knee

Depending on the severity, pain in any part of your body can be annoying, restrictive, or even debilitating.

According to the CDC, approximately 50 million adults in the U.S. live with chronic pain. Therefore, chronic pain is one of the most common reasons adults get medical treatment.

Accute pain is pain that comes on suddenly and has a specific cause. If the injury or illness has been treated, and the pain persists for longer than six months, it may then be considered chronic, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Pain, whether chronic or acute, especially in the knees, can have a variety of causes.

The knee, as the largest joint in the body, is responsible for so many daily activities. Walking, running, jumping, squatting, and sitting comfortably are all dependent on proper knee function.

Talk to your doctor if you experience severe pain behind the knee as it could be a serious condition. However, we listed a few possible reasons below.

Baker’s Cyst

If you notice a fluid-filled sac behind your knee, it may be a Baker’s cyst. Likely causes include degenerative conditions of the knee such as arthritis.

According to a study, Baker’s cysts are often found in those who have had a prior knee injury. Tightness, pain, and swelling may be more evident when the leg is extended and pain may be exacerbated by activity.

See a doctor to decide how to manage the cyst. Tests may be needed to rule out other more serious conditions. Baker’s cysts are usually treated non-surgically. However, in more severe cases, the cyst may be surgically removed.

Meniscus Tear

A torn meniscus can occur from forcefully twisting or rotating the knee while putting full weight on it, according to the Mayo Clinic. Rest, ice, and medication are usually the treatment. A torn meniscus may need surgical repair, in severe cases.

Hamstring Strain

Hamstring strains and tears can vary greatly in severity.

Less severe strains usually only need time and rest to heal. However, a severe strain could require surgical repair. Playing sports like soccer, basketball, tennis, dancing, and running can all cause hamstring injuries. These injuries can occur especially if your muscles are tight and if stretching isn’t part of your pre-game routine.

Posterior Cruciate Ligament Injury

Injuries to the PCL happen less often than the ACL, however, they typically have similar symptoms. Pain, swelling, and instability in the leg and knee are all common symptoms. Severe PCL tears may require rehabilitation or surgery. Car accidents and contact sports are the most common risk factors according to the Mayo Clinic.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, can cause joint pain anywhere in the body.

Over time, the cartilage that protects the joints wears down. Affected areas are typically the hands, knees, hips, and spine, according to the Mayo Clinic. Age is the top risk factor.

Symptoms typically include stiffness, pain, and swelling. There are many treatment options for osteoarthritis in the knees. Talk to your doctor to go over all of the options.