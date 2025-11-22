Reality TV Star Dead After Falling From Rooftop Bar: Ben Duncan Was 45

A reality TV personality is dead following a tragic fall.

Ben Duncan, best known for appearing on Big Brother in the U.K. died on Oct. 30 after falling off a rooftop in London, according to The Daily Mail. The TV star, who also appeared on Celebrity Coach Trip, apparently fell from the rooftop bar on top of a hotel, The Trafalgar St. James London, around 11 p.m. and fell into Spring Gardens.

First responders declared the Big Brother alum dead at the scene. Local police stated that the circumstances around Duncan’s death are “unexpected but non-suspicious.” It’s unclear exactly how the fall occurred.

“Officers responded to concerns for a man on the roof of a building in Cockspur Street, Westminster at 23:02 hours on Thursday, 30 October,” the statement read. “The man sadly fell from height. Despite the best efforts from the London Ambulance service, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

The London Ambulance service also issued a statement regarding its response to the scene, saying, “‘We were called at 10:59pm on Thursday 30 October to reports of an incident on Spring Gardens, City of Westminster. We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, paramedics in fast response cars and paramedics from our hazardous area response team (HART). We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

In addition to his work on reality television, Duncan also made headlines due to public remarks about Prince William and Kate Middleton. He conducted interviews describing what it was like to attend University of St. Andrews at the same time as the royals.

“Because we’d had Will and Kate in our midst we had royal protection officers swarming the place,” he said, per The Daily Mail. “We knew that they had hit it off and we knew that something was happening, but they were just left alone to get on with it.’