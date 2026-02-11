‘Real Housewives’ Star Fired After Making Racist Comments About Bad Bunny

A Real Housewives of New York star has been fired from the E! reunion series The Golden Life after she made racist comments about Bad Bunny.

Videos by Suggest

Blink49 Studios, the production company behind the new series, issued a statement to TMZ, confirming that Jill Zarin had been fired from the show.

“In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in The Golden Life,” the statement reads. “We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values.”

A source also told the media outlet that the cast of the Real Housewives spinoff was warned not say or do anything controversial. However, Zarin couldn’t hold back her thoughts about Bad Bunny and his Super Bowl halftime show performance.

In a since-deleted post on X, the reality TV star had nothing nice to say about the performance. “I don’t speak Spanish. I would’ve liked to have known the words he was saying,” she wrote. “To me, it looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing.”

She then wrote, “I’m not taking a side, one way or the other … I think it was an ICE thing. I think that the NFL sold out, and it’s very sad.”

Along with her remarks about Bad Bunny, Zarin slammed the halftime show’s special guest, Lady Gaga.

“Lady Gaga got a facelift. I didn’t recognize her,” she claimed. “I literally had to Google her face to see who it was because we all couldn’t agree who it was. That was kind of fun in the middle of halftime. At least it gave us something to do because it was so hard to watch.

Zarin Speaks Out About Her Firing

Just after the news broke about her firing, Zarin spoke out about the situation.

“They didn’t even give me a chance,” she explained to Intouch Weekly. “I took it down right away. People make mistakes. I’m human.”

An insider defended Zarin, stating the decision to fire her was a “snap decision.”

“Everyone on the Internet is up in arms because they love Jill and were finally getting her back,” the source said. “E! made a snap decision without even taking into account that Jill took it down right away.”

They then added, “Jill will be back — this won’t keep her down. People love her. That will never change.”