Rare Mistake In ‘Jeopardy!’ Clue Caught By A Fan

It’s not often that the showrunners of Jeopardy! make a mistake, but one Reddit user just pointed out an easy-to-miss mistake in a clue from a recent episode. What simple misspelling made this clue incorrect?

Reddit User Caught A Typo In ‘Jeopardy!’ Clue

During October 11’s episode, host Ken Jennings revealed a clue from the category of “Classic Sitcoms.” The clue was “Patient 4077.” The clues for this category were all episode titles of beloved sitcoms, so contestants had to be very knowledgeable about these iconic shows.

Contestant Mike Elliot answered with “What is M*A*S*H?” which was the correct answer. Elliot’s answer might have been right, but a Reddit user pointed out that the clue itself was incorrect.

“Note to [executive producer] Mike Davies,” they wrote. “The M*A*S*H episode is ‘Patent 4077.’” This is the episode title of the 17th episode of season six. It’s is a relatively easy mistake to make; not only are “patient” and “patent” off by just one letter, M*A*S*H is a show about a military hospital unit. This makes the word “patient” seem pretty appropriate for an episode title.

“Holy cow, you’re right. A rare Jeopardy mistake. But it’s a big one,” someone responded to the Reddit user. “That’s a funny mistake, because I’m pretty sure the only reason my brain guessed MASH was because of the word ‘patient’…” another wrote.

This Isn’t The First Time ‘Jeopardy!’ Made A Mistake

Jeopardy!’s showrunners are usually on the ball when it comes to making sure everything is correct on the show, but this isn’t the first time the game show has made a goof. In June of this year, some viewers noticed another typo in a clue.

Someone tell the #Jeopardy clue writers not to lean on the L button next time pic.twitter.com/xLQ62iYHys — Vinny Simone (@VTSimone) June 22, 2022

The clue read, “This author first thought of a parrot before choosing another bird equallly capable of speech”—with three Ls instead of two.

Somewhere, an editor or proofreader on the Jeopardy staff is dying inside. — Editor Mary 🐝🌻 (@EditorMary) June 23, 2022

Jeopardy! is a game show where the smallest details are scrutinized, which is why it’s so rare to see the show’s crew make a mistake—even if it is just a simple typo. To the team’s credit, the slips haven’t affected any games so far.

