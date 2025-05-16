Rapper and Singer Mourns the Loss of Beloved Partner at Age 38

Rapper and singer Big Freedia is grieving the loss of her longtime partner, Devon Hurst.

Freedia, whose real name is Freddie Ross Jr., shared heartbreaking news on Instagram Thursday, announcing the passing of her partner of 20 years. He died at the age of just 38 due to complications from diabetes.

“I’m devastated to have to announce that today my partner of 20 years, Devon Hurst, passed away peacefully due to complications from diabetes, surrounded by his loving family,” Freedia wrote.

The 47-year-old shared that Hurst is survived by his mother, Chareen Hurst, along with his sisters Meshonda, Stephany, and Jayla, and his brothers Steven, Stephon, and Malcolm. He also leaves behind his daughter, Zyrielle, his son, Davone, and several nieces and nephews.

Rapper and Singer Big Freedia Asks for Prayers and Privacy After Devastating Loss of Longtime Partner

Freedia shared a photo of her longtime love, Hurst, printed on a piece of clothing, and spoke about the impact of his legacy in the community. “He will [be] deeply missed by everyone in this community who knew him and loved him,” the New Orleans native wrote. “We take comfort in knowing he is free from any pain and suffering, and is at peace in the loving arms of Jesus Christ.”

The post added that Hurst’s family and Freedia’s family ask “for everyone to say a prayer for our family and Please Respect Our Privacy!!” Public services will be announced “once completed.”

Hurst and Freedia began their relationship prior to the rapper and singer’s rise to mainstream fame in 2009. By 2015, Freedia revealed in an interview with The Huffington Post that fame had “definitely” affected her relationship with Hurst.

Hurst also made multiple appearances on Big Freedia Bounces Back, the reality show centered around the musician, which aired from 2013 to 2017., “Devon is my other half; he can make me go up, and he can make me go down,” Freedia said in a 2018 recap video posted on YouTube, via Us Weekly. “Freedia’s love runs deep within me, deep like the ocean, ya hear me?” Hurst added.