Radio/TV Personality Departs to Begin ‘New Chapter’

Veteran Nashville radio and television personality Joe Breezy has announced his departure from Mix 92.9 and Local On 2 as he begins his “new chapter.”

Breezy shared the news with listeners and followers this week, marking the end of a multi-year run in Middle Tennessee broadcasting.

Breezy, who hosted afternoons on Mix 92.9 in Nashville, confirmed during his final broadcast that he accepted a “career milestone opportunity that he could not say no to.” Despite his excitement, he has not yet disclosed specific details about his next professional move, however.

During his decade in Nashville radio, Breezy built a reputation as a dynamic and engaging on-air personality. He originally joined the market as assistant program director and afternoon host before rising to program director at Hot 106.7 and later moving to the Mix 92.9 lineup.

Joe Breezy To Take A Huge Step In His Career

In a heartfelt social media post accompanying the announcement, he thanked his Mix 92.9 colleagues and the Nashville community for the opportunities and community connections he has forged.

“Wow. 10 years on these airwaves and a whole lot of memories I’ll carry with me forever,” he wrote.

“These airwaves gave me my stripes. They pushed me, believed in me, and helped me grow. But hands down, it’s the people I’ll miss the most. The teammates, co-workers, the friends who became family. I’ve worked with some of the most talented, kind, hilarious humans, and I’m endlessly grateful for every listener and viewer who let me be a part of their day. Seriously, you guys are family.”

His wife, WKRN-TV Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy, will remain in her current position at the television station. The couple has become a well-known media duo in the region, frequently attending community events and supporting local causes together.

As Breezy moves forward with his “new chapter,” industry watchers will be watching closely to see where his next career stop leads him, with many expecting another high-profile role in radio, television or digital media.