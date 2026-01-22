Radio Host’s Show ‘Has Come to an End’ After She Decides Not to Renew Contract

A fan-favorite radio host is officially tuning out, pulling the plug on her popular alternative rock show across multiple markets.

Indeed, Julia Lepidi has announced her departure from Audacy. She hosted the morning show at Detroit’s alternative rock station, “Alt 98.7” WDZH. Additionally, The Julia Show was syndicated across several of Audacy’s CHR stations nationwide.

“Today was my last day with Audacy, and The Julia Show has come to an end,” the radio personality posted on Instagram on Jan. 9. “After nearly 15 years with the company, I’ve decided not to renew my contract. This wasn’t a hasty decision. I’ve known for a while it was time for me to move forward.”

“A huge thank you to everyone who has helped get me to where I am today,” Lepidi added. “Twenty-year-old me, who got a job in promotions by dancing on a table because they told us in broadcasting school to ‘try to be memorable,’ wouldn’t believe I got to where I am now, the only solo female-led morning show in Detroit while simultaneously nationally syndicated in Top 40. And a massive thank you and hug to everyone who has supported or listened through the years. Whether it was 98.7, AMP Radio, B96, Church of Lazlo, or any version of The Julia Show.”

Radio host Julia Lepidi in 2021. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

To accompany the announcement, the Instagram post included a photo dump of candid on-the-job shots and a throwback promo pic from her days on The Church of Lazlo, a long-running Audacy show.

Fans Rally Behind Julia Lepidi

Of course, Lepidi’s announcement was met with nothing but support from her longtime fans.

“Became a fan when you were on church of lazlo but love watching your career thrive! Come back and be a guest with the boys soon, before lazlos spine collapses! Excited to see where you go next,” one fan’s comment read.

“Forever inspired by your drive, humor, resilience, and ability to adapt to any situation. You’re truly the most creative person I’ve ever worked with, and Audacy is losing a generational talent. Excited for the next move,” another fan added.

“Watching your trajectory gave me whiplash. What an incredible run so far… and somehow, it’s obvious the biggest moments are still ahead!” a third fan chimed in.

Lepidi began her career in 2012 at Detroit’s “Amp Radio” (WDZH), first hosting nights and later mornings. When the station became “Alt 98.7” in 2019, she moved to nights at Chicago’s “B96” and was part of The Church of Lazlo. She returned to “Alt 98.7” as the morning host in September 2022 and renewed her contract with Audacy in July 2023.