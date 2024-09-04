Queen Guitarist Brian May Suffers ‘Scary’ Stroke, Loses ‘Control’ of His Arm

Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May revealed he has lost control of his left arm after suffering a scary stroke last week.

In his latest Instagram post, May stated he was doing ok after suffering from a “little health hiccup” resulting in him being rushed to Frimley Park Hospital near Camberley.

Brian May then said he suffered from a “minor” and “scary” stroke.

“I think good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days,” the rocker shared. “And I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago, and what they called it was a minor stroke.”

“And all of a sudden — out of the blue — I didn’t have any control over this arm,” he said. “So was a little scary.”

Brian May went on to praise the staff at Frimley Park Hospital for helping him through the stroke. “I have to say I had the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley hospital, where I went blue lights flashing… The lot. Very exciting!”

May also shared that he delayed sharing the news with fans because he didn’t want to receive any sympathy. “Please don’t do that because it will clutter up my inbox,” he requested.

Brian May Speaks Out About Recently Released Documentary

Brian May also spoke out about the recently released documentary, Brian May: The Badgers, The Farmers and Me

BBC reported in the documentary, viewers follow May over a decade-long journey to understand the spread of bovine tuberculosis and the rocker’s opposition to the badger cull. This method was implemented to stop the disease from spreading in cattle.

“There are plenty of bombshells in the documentary and plenty of great new insights,” May said. “Which, when the dust settles, will give farmers new ammunition in their personal fight against bovine TB. Every criticism that’s been leveled at us is answerable. And to shorten the film from 4 hours to an hour, a lot had to be left out or simplified.”

He further shared that he and his team will be founding the Save Me TB Management. This project will have informal workshops to make interested farmers aware of their available options against the disease. “Anybody who’s happy with the present situation, of course, won’t need to join us!!!” he added. “Best wishes to all. – Bri.”

