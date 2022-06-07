Prince George Has Inherited A Bad Habit From His Grandmother Princess Diana

The royal family was on full display this weekend, and fans got a closer look at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children. Some eagle-eyed viewers noticed a habit that Prince George has—one that he shares with his late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Prince George’s Nervous Habit

On the first day of the Platinum Jubilee celebration, the royal family gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and the world enjoyed seeing the royal great-grandchildren waving to the crowds. Prince Louis stole the show with his facial expressions and obvious boredom with the proceedings, but others had their eyes on George.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 02: (L-R) Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 02, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

While the rest of the family smiled and waved to the cheering crowd, Prince George appeared a little nervous. At one point, he started biting his fingernails. This is a trait that many people all over the world share, but this nervous tic has a slightly more heartfelt connection.

Princess Diana Once Bit Her Nails, Too

George isn’t the only member of the royal family who bites his nails. His late grandmother, Diana, also had the habit. Her longtime hairstylist Sam McKnight shared that the princess kicked the habit in 1990, shortly before they met for the first time on a cover shoot for Vogue. “She had just stopped biting her nails and was so proud of how they looked,” McKnight remembered.

Diana never spoke publicly about her nail-biting habit or how she ended up kicking it, but one newspaper report claimed that the princess tried acupuncture in an effort to stop gnawing on her nails.

Early photos of Diana show that the princess did not typically wear nail polish and that her nails were kept very short. There are even a handful of pictures showing her biting her nails, including one of her at a 1982 polo match when she was pregnant with Prince William. However, in the years after she stopped biting her nails, Diana was seen sporting brightly colored nails and French manicures.

With the stresses of royal life and the dissolution of her marriage, it’s no surprise that Princess Diana would feel the need to outwardly express the nerves she felt in nerve-wracking situations. Even though she never got the chance to know her grandson, many found it touching that Diana and George share this habit.

