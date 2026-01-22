President Trump Walks Back NATO Tariff Threat While Claiming He Formed a ‘Framework’ For a Future Greenland Deal

Following his decision to impose tariffs on NATO allies that oppose his stance on Greenland, President Trump has walked back his threat while claiming he formed a “framework” for a future deal on the Arctic island.

In a recent post on Truth Social, President Trump shared that he and NATO allies discussed the Greenland framework plans while at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

“Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,” he wrote.

Trump then said if the Greenland framework deal is finalized, it “will be a great one” for the U.S. He also said the deal would benefit all NATO nations.

“Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st,” he revealed.

President Trump also said additional discussions are being held concerning “The Golden Dome” as it “pertains to Greenland.”

The president noted that Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Steve Witkoff are leading the negotiations and will “report” directly to him.

President Trump Says the Greenland Framework With NATO Allies Will Get the U.S. ‘Everything’ It Needs

While at the World Economic Forum, Trump said the proposed Greenland framework would “get us everything we need to get.”

“The deal is going to be put out pretty soon, we’ll see,” he said, per Fox News. “It’s right now a little bit in progress, but pretty far along. “It gets us everything we need it to get.”

When asked what Rutte said during their meeting, President Trump described him as a “great leader” and “fantastic.”

“The Secretary General was representing the other side,” Trump said. “Which is really us too, because, you know, we’re a very important member of NATO. I’ve done a lot for NATO. And it’s really nice. I mean, it’s a deal that everybody’s very happy with.”

NATO confirmed the negotiations are aimed at “ensuring Russia and China never gain a foothold” in Greenland.

Greenland has been a Danish territory for hundreds of years.

President Trump previously ranted about NATO allies opposing the U.S. taking over Greenland. He announced that the 10% tariff would be imposed on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland, on Feb. 1 in response to their opposition.

He also said the tariffs would increase to 25 % on Jun. 1.

“These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game,” he wrote. “Have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable. Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question.”