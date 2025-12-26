Popular TV Host/DJ Murdered, 1 of 3 Suspects Arrested: What to Know About DJ Warras’ Case

A well-known media personality has died in a tragic shooting.

DJ Warras (real name Warrick Stock) died on Dec. 16 after an assailant shot him in Johannesburg, South Africa. Police sought three suspects in the case, but only one man is in custody so far, per SABC.

Warras, 40, is known for his TV and radio appearances. He hosted the reality TV show Ngicel’iVisa, and was a regular presenter on TV/radio music programs for the past 17 years.

Media personality and Castle Lite Ambassador; DJ Warras attends the Castle Lite Unlocks J. Cole concert at the Ticketpro Dome on June 18, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Credit: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

He was also an accomplished entrepreneur, reportedly running property mangement and security business. SABC reports that he was working a security issue at one of his properties at the time of his death.

“It is alleged the victim was approached by three unknown suspects after parking his vehicle, and they opened fire at him before fleeing the scene on foot,” the police said in a statement, per the BBC.

Security footage captured the tragic shooting, a man who had dreadlock-style hair and wearing a security uniform is cited as one of the men police are looking for. Nothing was stolen in the attack, and police discovered shell casings at the scene.

Warras’ sister, Nicole Stock, spoke out just hours after the DJ’s death, noting she was “in shock.”

“I am shattered,” she said. “We know he was a voice for many people around the country. He spoke out bravely about issues not many people were willing to speak about. This is a tremendous loss.”

The man arrested in connection to the case is named Victor Majola; he is facing murder charges. In a court appearance, Majola also accused police of assaulting and injuring him as he was taken into custody.