popular-indie-rock-band-announces-first-tour-in-six-years

The bandmates of popular indie rock band Grizzly Bear recently announced their first tour in six years.

In a press release, the indie rock band shared the dates for their first North American headlining tour since 2019.

“Because Grizzly Bear never broke up, their first shows in six years are not a reunion,” the press release states, per Pitchfork. “They are a simultaneous point of arrival and departure, their next destination still unknown.”

Grizzly Bear’s upcoming tour will kick off on Oct. 13 in Brooklyn, New York. The group will have a three-night residency at Brooklyn Steel.

Other stops on the tour include Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. It is scheduled to wrap up on Nov. 19 in Oakland, California.

Along with their new tour, the indie rock band announced it is reissuing several of its albums on vinyl. Veckatiment on magenta vinyl, Shields on translucent vinyl, Yellow House on cream white vinyl, and Painted Ruins on oxblood vinyl.

The Indie Rock Band’s Frontman Previously Announced He Was Making a Career Change

Grizzly Bear’s return to the stage news comes nearly two years after the indie rock band’s frontman, Edward Droste, announced he was making a career change.

In a 2023 Instagram post, Droste stated, “I’m thrilled to announce the next stage of my career and the commencement of my independent practice as an associate therapist. I will provide virtual and in-person counseling for adults and teenagers in Los Feliz, [California].”

He then shared, “If you know anyone seeking a therapist in California, please don’t hesitate to share my contact details.”

In his Psychology Today bio, Droste stated that he’s an Associate Marriage and Family Therapist who is “wholeheartedly committed to guiding individuals on their journey towards improved mental and overall well-being.”

“With a rich background in entertainment and music, I ventured into the realm of clinical psychology,” he shared. “Obtained an MA from Antioch University. My career began at APLA Health, where I provided psychotherapy to a diverse range of LGBTQIA+ clients.”

Droste further shared that the “unique blend of experiences” has enriched his perspective on life and has allowed him to appreciate the “resilience individuals display in the face of adversity.”

“My approach to therapy is multidisciplinary,” he continued. “Drawing from evidence-based modalities including Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Narrative therapy, and psychodynamic principles, I believe in a tailored and collaborative journey. Your unique experiences matter deeply to me, and I respect the path you’re on.”

Droste then shared that he has expertise in assisting individuals in managing depression, navigating life transitions, coping with stress, enhancing self-esteem, and fostering healthy relationships.

“As an ally of the LGBTQ+ community and other diverse identities, my commitment is to provide culturally sensitive therapy for all walks of life,” he added.

He is currently only able to treat residents in California.