Popular Burger Chain CEO Goes To War With Cracker Barrel: What He Had To Say

A popular burger chain has been surpisingly trolling Cracker Barrel amid the fallout over its rebrand. Steak ‘N Shake CEO Sardar Biglari is speaking out on his clashes with the big country restaurant.

It turns out that Biglari actually has a stake in Cracker Barrel. Through his company, Biglari Holdings, he owns 3% of the company. Since 2011, the CEO has tried unsuccessfully to get on the board for the company.

Trolling Cracker Barrel

From the sounds of things, if Biglari did land a board seat, he would have attempted to stop some of the more controversial decisions the restaurant has made recently. The CEO was heavily critical of Cracker Barrel attempting a rebrand.

He believes that trying to ditch Uncle Herschel and also revamping the stores were alienating fans.

“Management knew the customer base wouldn’t care for the changes, but it did them anyway. They sought to destroy the soul of the core brand and replace it with something very different in a long-shot gamble to gain a new demographic,” Biglari told New York Post.

“What the Company has been doing with its remodel program is embarking on a strategy to undifferentiate itself — and at a high cost,” he also said.

So if he can’t join them then beat them. The CEO has used Steak’n Shake to sell hats that troll Cracker Barrel. One hat read “Fire Cracker Barrel CEO.” Another read “Biglari Was Right About Everything.”

He has also used billboards to troll the brand, suggesting the CEO be fired. Julie Felss Masino has replied to the trolling. She said, “Mr. Biglari’s playbook…is making many misinformed statements.”

Of course it hasn’t just been about trolling the competition. Biglari has focused on making Steak ‘n Shake a place of American pride with American flags at the restaurant.

“American values and traditions? Of course we are proud of that. Who wouldn’t be?” he said.

“[My] family came [here] with nothing. I started with nothing but an idea. America is the best country on the planet. You can make dreams become reality so long as you put the effort in. Business just happens to be what I love doing.”