Pop Star Taking Time off for ‘Psychological Stability’ After ‘Serious Incident’

Haruna, a member of the pop group Billlie, is taking a break after a harrowing incident.

Videos by Suggest

Billlie’s agency, Mystic Story, announced on July 25 that an intruder forcibly entered Haruna’s residence, threatening her safety. The agency filed a police report, relocated her to a new home, and arranged a medical evaluation. It was determined that Haruna needs time to recover and focus on her mental health, so the pop star will temporarily pause her activities.

“Recently, a serious incident occurred in which an outsider used force to damage the entrance door of Haruna’s residence, illegally trespassed, and posed a threat to her safety. Immediately after the incident, we reported it to the police, relocated Haruna to a new residence, and arranged for her to undergo a thorough medical examination,” the agency explained in a statement per Soompi.

Pop star Haruna of Billlie performing in 2022. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

“Following the detailed evaluation, it was determined that Haruna requires a period of psychological stability and rest,” they continued. “Therefore, Billlie will continue activities as a six-member group for the time being. We will inform you of Haruna’s return schedule at a later date.”

MYSTIC STORY added that they are taking this incident seriously and will pursue strict legal action, both civil and criminal, in cooperation with the police.

“We sincerely apologize for causing concern with this sudden news and will do everything we can to support Haruna so she can receive proper treatment, recover fully, and return safely.”

“We also want to make it clear that we will continue to take strict action without any leniency against any acts that threaten the safety of our artists,” they concluded.

Fans React to Pop Star Taking a Period of ‘Psychological Stability and Rest’ Following Break In

Of course, fans rallied behind the pop star as soon as the news of the break-in hit.

“Actually, so sad, she’s only 19 years old and is the baby of the group,” one fan wrote on X. “Honestly, how did this even happen in the first place?? They need to up security for these girls immediately. This could’ve ended so much worse.”

actually so sad, she’s only 19 years old and is the baby of the group. honestly how did this even happen in the first place?? they need to up security for these girls immediately. this could’ve ended so much worse https://t.co/NsALwMSm6T — kay (@_kaeria) July 25, 2025

“Mystic Story better be treating her well… get better Runa,” another fan added. “I hope she gets all the time she needs to recover and doesn’t come back until she’s 100% ready to be back. This must’ve been so upsetting and scary for her,” a third fan wrote on X.

“I hope they find who did that and throw them in jail for a long, long, time,” yet another fan insisted.

Billlie is a South Korean girl group formed by Mystic Story. Billlie debuted on November 10, 2021, with the extended play (EP) The Billage of Perception: Chapter One. The group originally consisted of six members: Moon Sua, Suhyeon, Haram, Tsuki, Siyoon, and Haruna. A seventh member, Sheon, later joined the group.