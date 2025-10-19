Pop/Dance Singer Reveals She Was Taken to Hospital for ‘Extreme Stomach Pain’

A singer from a group known for their high-voltage live performances recently opened up about how ignoring an allergy sent her to the emergency room.

Janet Planet, vocalist for pop/dance group Confidence Man, recently revealed she has a stomach ailment that caught up with her. While on a recent episode of the foodie YouTube show Manchester’s Finest, Janet (real name Grace Stephenson) opened up about her allergy to gluten.

“You can’t eat pasta?!” the show’s host exclaimed as he dined with Janet and her bandmate, Sugar Bones (real name Aidan Moore), at a posh Manchester restaurant. Janet opined having to eat broccoli and admitted to openly weeping after breaking down and eating a croissant.

The singer also confessed to ignoring her gluten allergy in the past, only to have it catch up with her.

“There was one time in Madrid where I just ate gluten for like six months and suddenly, I had to get taken to hospital,” she recalled. “I was just like, ‘I’m dying,'” she added, noting the “extreme stomach pain.”

Singer Janet Planet Had a More Pressing Health Setback Earlier This Month

Of course, fans of the singer are aware that she’s no stranger to health issues. She recently broke her ankle. Despite the injury, the band performed at the Oct. 10 Austin City Limits Festival, calling it “not your usual conman show,” as shared on Instagram.

Confidence Man’s live shows are usually all about Janet and Sugar Bones’ energetic choreography, backed by the mysterious DJ Reggie Goodchild and drummer Clarence McGuffie. But with Janet sporting a broken ankle, their Austin, Texas, gig took a different turn. Sugar Bones became her personal chauffeur, pushing a boot-clad Janet around the stage in a wheelchair, while she still managed to keep the crowd absolutely buzzing.

Fan footage from the show even shows the singer doing her best to get the crowd hyped while hobbling around on crutches…

Janet and Sugar discussed the injury in a BBC interview, noting it was a first for the group. While their wild performance style might suggest more incidents, only Sugar had sustained minor shoulder and hand injuries before. This was their first immobilizing injury.

Janet chalked it up to being her first major injury, unlike the seemingly more accident-prone Sugar. “It’s my first injury,” she said. “No offense to Sugar, but I need my ankles a lot!”