‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Reveals Pink-Hair Transformation 

Ready to add a little color to her already iconic look, Ozark star Julia Garner unveiled her new pink-hair transformation.

The actress showed off her pink locks while striking a few poses for Who What Wear.

While chatting with the publication, Garner spoke about how her work in the fashion industry has helped her discover her natural features.

“I have to give a lot of credit to the fashion and editorial worlds. It was [celebrity hairstylist] Guido [Palau] who told me how great my hair was. I didn’t believe it because I felt like people always wanted to change it. He was like, ‘Don’t,’ and I said, ‘What about my teeth?’ And he’s like, ‘Don’t—it’s great.’’”

Garner then said the moment was “pivotal” for her. “I don’t want to ever change just for other people,” she pointed out. “That’s really what it is.”

Elsewhere in her interview, the actress revealed that some people thought her hair gave her a disadvantage during her pre-Ozark days.

“They wanted to straighten my hair and give me veneers,” she recalled. “Luckily, I didn’t listen to any of it.”

Julia Garner Also Spoke About Her New Role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Meanwhile, Julia Garner spoke out about her upcoming role in the Marvel film The Fantastic Four: First Steps. She will portray Marvel’s Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

“Going into the Marvel space was a big interest,” she explained. “I feel like what a lot of actors don’t value enough is trying to reach every kind of audience. I think that’s really important. I’d be crazy to expect that everybody is going to watch Inventing Anna or Ozark or The Assistant. But to reach all kinds of people and build fans from everywhere? I was really excited to step into that universe.”

When it came to joining the MCU, Garner said it was all about finding the right character.

“With the Silver Surfer, there’s still something very mysterious about it. That mystery is very important to me as an actor. It’s such an iconic character, and it felt very different for me. I’ve never played a character like that.”

Garner then pointed out that she used a motion cap during the filming.

“You have to imagine everything when you’re doing it, as if you’re auditioning,” she added. “Even though we had the sets, I didn’t have my costume or hair and makeup or anything.”

According to IMDb, The Fantastic Four: First Steps follows the four-member superhero team as they take on Garner’s character and the cosmic being Galactus. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also star in the film.

The film is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.