Body Language ‘Expert’ Claims Nicola Peltz Is ‘In Charge’ Of Relationship With Brooklyn Beckham Ahead Of Wedding

Brooklyn Beckham is set to tie the knot with actress and billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz this month, but will their relationship last? A body language expert has watched the couple and given her opinion on the couple’s “fiery relationship.”

Body Language Expert Says Peltz Is ‘Dominant’ In The Relationship

Beckham and Peltz recently sat down for a game of “Mr. and Mrs.” for British Vogue in an effort to find out how well the two know each other. The couple discussed everything from their shared love of Gilmore Girls to dream honeymoon destinations. Body language expert Judi James watched the two and was able to tell what was going on behind the scenes in the relationship.

“Their body language defines them as personality opposites: with his wide leg-splay and slumped torso, his deep, lazy vocal tone, and his part-shut eyes, Brooklyn is the ultimate laid-back guy to Nicola’s upright, elegant, and rather dominant energy,” James told the Mirror.

She continued, “Their photos on social media have always tended to be emphasizing the sexual side of their relationship but they seem much more coy about showing us the romantic or loving side here with only sporadic eye contact or glances at one another and no truncated gestures to suggest a desire to touch over the wide space their seats are creating.”

“Despite Brooklyn’s sense of calm he does appear to be the more childish one of the couple, even starting their ‘test’ by offering a handshake that he quickly pulls away before she can take it,” James explained. “The fact she then calls him an ‘ass’ suggests this could be quite a fiery relationship at times. She also rolls her eyes about his use of the word ‘obviously’ and when she starts to use her pen to make and emphasize her points the suggestion is that she is primarily in charge in this relationship.”

The Happy Couple’s Upcoming Wedding

Peltz’s dominance in the relationship isn’t causing any problems between the two, though. James referred to comments Beckham has made in the past about being “sensitive” and the one who will cry at the wedding.

“He looks quietly but deeply smitten, like a man who is trying to play it a bit cool and act grown-up by playing down his emotions and she looks like a confident woman who has the whole wedding happily sorted, including her husband-to-be,” James concluded.

Beckham and Peltz will be getting married this weekend in a lavish, star-studded ceremony in Florida. The pair confirmed their relationship in January of 2020 and announced their engagement in June of that year. Even though body language isn’t an exact science, it’s nice to hear that the couple seems set up for a happy marriage.

