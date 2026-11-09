Nicholas Hoult and Wife Secretly Welcomed Twins, Co-Star Says

Actor Nicholas Hoult and his wife, model Bryana Holly, have quietly welcomed twins, bringing their family to four children.

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His co-star Pete Davidson revealed the surprise baby news during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. Davidson shared the news while discussing fatherhood alongside Hoult and their How to Rob a Bank co-star Anna Sawai.

“He’s a great dad. Father of four,” Davidson said, before adding, “Four under what, 7? Which is nuts.”

Davidson then explained that Holly had welcomed the twins while the cast filmed their upcoming movie. He recalled how Hoult regularly travelled home to spend time with his growing family.

“Elsie was pregnant while we were filming, and he just had his twins, and he would fly back every weekend to go see his family, and that was very inspiring and awesome,” Davidson said.

Nicholas Hoult Now A Father Of Four With Bryana Holly

Hoult, 36, appeared to confirm the news when he agreed with Davidson’s comments.

The couple already share two children. Their eldest, son Joaquin, is seven, while they welcomed their second child in 2022. The pair have kept details about their younger children private and have not publicly revealed the twins’ names, genders or exact birth dates.

Davidson’s comments suggest the twins arrived in 2025, before production began on the film.

Hoult and Holly have maintained a relatively private relationship since they began dating. The actor publicly referred to Holly as his wife during the 2024 Governors Awards, although the couple have never disclosed their wedding date.

Holly also offered a glimpse into motherhood in March 2026 when she addressed online comments about her appearance following the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

The actor has yet to share an official announcement about the latest additions to his family.