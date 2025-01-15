Musician Seriously Injured in Wrong-Way Crash That Killed His Fiancée

A North Texas musician is recovering after he was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash that killed his fiancée.

According to Fox 4, the devastating accident occurred in late October 2024, when Evan Ranallo and Chelsea Cook were hit by the wrong-way driver on Loop 820 in Fort Worth. Cook did not survive.

The musician and his fiancée got engaged just three weeks before the wrong-way crash. Ranallo continued to be hospitalized nearly two months after the accident.

“It’s surreal. It’s not something you would ever anticipate,” Laurel Summerfield, Cook’s mother, shared with the media outlet.

Law enforcement officials further reported that a family of four was in the wrong-way vehicle. None of them survived. Ranallo was the only person who lived through the devastating crash.

Fox 4 further reported that Ranallo is currently a member of five different bands. His friends and the music community decided to hold a benefit concert in his honor.

“He’s that go-to guy,” Aaron Allen, one of Ranallo’s bandmates, said. “So we had to figure out a way to be that go-to person for him.”

Despite being in the hospital, Ranallo continued to show his dedication to his music groups by being the “go-to guy” for the event. He notably called the bar hosting the event to help with a technical issue on the live stream.

“The chances of what happened, of him surviving, are so low,” Chris Ranallo, Evan’s father, explained. “And with the injuries that he had. So we are so thankful that he made it.”

Along with music performances, the event had a silent auction as well as multiple raffles and merchandise for sale. All the event’s proceeds went to Ranallo for his recovery.

“It’s overwhelming, it’s really overwhelming,” Kelly Ranallo, Evan’s mother, shared. “All the support is incredible.”

The Loved Ones of the Musician’s Fiancée Launch Fundraiser Following Wrong-Way Crash

Along with the benefit concert, loved ones of the musician’s fiancée launched a GoFundMe to help Ranallo during his recovery.

According to the fundraiser’s description, Cook was a “loving and spirit person who was full of magic.”

“Her smile and laughter were infectious; quick to laugh or quick to comfort,” the description read. “She was fiercely devoted to her friends and family and she leaves behind a hole that won’t ever be filled.”

The fundraiser organizers noted that the funds would be used to help Ranallo keep the house he shared with Cook.

“We want to make sure Evan can keep the house and dogs he and Chelsea shared,” the organizers noted. “As well as pay his medical bills after this horrific loss.”

Since its launch, the GoFundMe has raised more than $41,000 from over 400 donations.