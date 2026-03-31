music-icon-announces-her-return-to-touring-amid-health-battle

Despite her continuous battle with stiff-person syndrome, music icon Céline Dion has announced her return to touring.

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While celebrating her 58th birthday on Monday, the “That’s the Way It Is” hitmaker revealed she will perform 10 shows over five weeks at Paris La Défense Arena this fall. This will be her first arena performances since she announced her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome.

“Hi everyone, in my career, I’ve recorded a lot of birthday messages, but this is the first time I’ve ever recorded one for my own birthday. And wow, it’s been kind of hard keeping it a secret from myself,” she shared. “But I want to let you know that I’m doing great. I’m managing my health, I’m feeling good, I’m singing again. I’ve been doing a little bit of dancing, obviously.”

Dion then stated, “This year, I’m getting the best gift of my life. I’m getting the chance to see you, to perform for you, once again in Paris, beginning in September this year. I’m so happy. I’m so ready to do this. I’m feeling good,

The singer further shared, “I’m strong, I’m feeling excited, obviously. Of course, a little nervous, but most of all I am grateful to all of you.”

“I can’t wait to see you again,” she added.

General ticket sales for Dion’s Paris La Défense Arena performances are set to open on April 10 at 10 CEST. Fans will also have a chance to snag tickets through an artist pre-sale on April 7. Visa will host a pre-sale event from April 8-9 as well.

Dion Previously Opened Up About Living With Stiff-Person Syndrome

During a 2024 interview on Today, Dion opened up about the struggles she faces while battling stiff-person syndrome.

“It’s like somebody is strangling you. It’s like somebody is pushing your larynx/pharynx,” she explained. “If I cook — because I love to cook — my fingers, my hands, will get in position… It’s cramping, but it’s like in a position where you cannot unlock them.”

Dion further stated that she experiences muscle spasms in her throat and abdominal area regularly.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life,” she continued. “Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Despite her health woes, Dion never gave up on her music. “All I know is singing,” she added. “It’s what I’ve done all my life. And it’s what I love to do the most.”