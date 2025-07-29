Music Icon Dies After ‘Short Illness’: Daddy Lumba Was 60

Charles Kojo Fosu, an internationally beloved Ghanaian singer known as Daddy Lumba, has died.

Videos by Suggest

The family of the legendary highlife artist announced that he passed away in the hospital on Saturday after a brief illness. No specific cause of death was disclosed. The artist was 60 years old.

Daddy Lumba, with a career spanning nearly four decades, “was a cultural icon and his music touched countless lives,” the statement said, per the BBC.

Ghana’s President, John Mahama, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the renowned singer.

“I have learnt with deep sorrow the passing of Ghanaian music legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba,” he wrote alongside a snapshot of the two shaking hands.

“Lumba’s unmatched musical genius provided the soundtrack to our lives, carrying us through various phases of life. The beats to his memorable songs may have died down, but his enduring legacy will echo through the ages,” he added.

“On behalf of the Government of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones for this irreplaceable loss,” President Mahama concluded.

Meanwhile, Daddy Lumba inspired many young Ghanaian musicians to pursue highlife, a genre tied to Ghana. With 33 albums and over 200 songs, his work covers themes like love, forgiveness, beauty, money, death, and social issues.

Daddy Lumba Performed as Recently as Feburary

According to the BBC, Lumba’s most recent public concert took place on February 15, 2025, in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Sharing the stage with some of Ghana’s top musical talents, the event drew an audience that included prominent politicians and influential figures from across the country.

Earlier this month, he met President Mahama at a Republic Day event for senior citizens at the seat of government..

He was scheduled to embark on a tour across the US and Canada later this year.

His most celebrated albums include Sika Sem, Wo Ho Kyere, Awosoo, Give Peace A Chance, and Ahenfue Kyinkye. His most recent song, “Ofon Na Edi Asem Fo,” was released in December 2022.

Lumba, born on 29 September 1964 in Nsuta, Ghana, began his music career in the early 1980s. His stage name comes from his song “Lumba Lumba,” dedicated to South Africa’s freedom fighters.

Daddy Lumba teamed up with Nana Acheampong in Germany to form the Lumba Brothers. In 1986, they released their first album, Yee Ye Aka Akwantuom, which highlights the struggles of Ghanaian immigrants in Europe.

Following their fallout and subsequent split, Daddy Lumba embarked on a solo career. He released his debut album Obi Ate Meso Bio in 1990.

Meanwhile, the artist’s family has requested privacy “as they navigate this profound grief”.