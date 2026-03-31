MS Now Recruits Former ‘Today’ and NBC News Mainstay

A veteran NBC journalist and Today anchor has landed his next gig at MS Now, shortly after leaving NBC, where he worked for over 20 years.

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Indeed, Peter Alexander won’t be on the sidelines for long. The veteran anchor, fresh off his departure from NBC, has signed on with MS NOW to host the network’s 11 a.m. weekday slot. He will also serve as chief national reporter and a breaking news anchor.

The move to MS NOW provides Alexander with a more prominent anchor role. Network leadership praised his versatility, noting his ability to cover politics, lifestyle, and breaking news with ease.

In a staff memo shared on Instagram, MS NOW President Rebecca Kutler highlighted Alexander’s achievements. She wrote that he has built a name through “professionalism, intrepid reporting, and sharp questioning of presidents of both parties.” Kutler also noted his connection with viewers from his time co-anchoring weekend broadcasts. “He brought compassion and humanity to the weekends, building a connection with viewers, all while leading the network’s White House coverage,” she wrote.

Alexander also took to Instagram to share the big news. “I’m thrilled to join the outstanding team at MS NOW, including many of the award-winning reporters nd anchors I’ve worked with over the last two decades… I’ll see you on weekdays at 11 a.m., beginning soon,” the veteran anchor wrote.

NBC News Vet Peter Alexander Told ‘Today’ Fans the Show Had Been His ‘Happy Place’

On Saturday’s Today show, Alexander called the program “literally my happy place,” but noted the demanding weekly commute from his Washington-area home to New York for the broadcast.

“I’ve been away from home more than 80 nights in the last seven months. More than 220 Friday nights, 220 Friday nights away from my family in the last seven years,” Alexander told viewers on the show on March 28. “So it’s a limited window before my daughters lose interest in hanging out with me. It’s happened quick. I’m eager to carve out a better balance between my personal and professional lives and to challenge myself with something new.”

Peter Alexander on the ‘Today’ show in 2022. (Photo by Helen Healey/NBC via Getty Images)

Alexander joined NBC News in 2004, reporting on stories both domestically and globally. In 2012, he covered the Republican presidential race before being named a White House correspondent later that year.

From 2014 to 2016, Alexander served as a national correspondent. In 2017, he returned to the White House beat and was later named co-chief White House correspondent with Kristen Welker. He continued in this role while co-anchoring the weekend Today show, eventually becoming the sole chief correspondent after Welker became the moderator of Meet the Press.