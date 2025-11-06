Movie Podcast Personality Dies of Breast Cancer: Co-Host ‘Shattered’ Over Avaryl Halley’s Passing

Avaryl Halley has passed away, leaving her podcast co-host devastated. She died at the age of 40 after battling cancer for over a year.

Andrew Galdi shared the news of Halley’s passing to thousands of fans. The two co-hosted their podcast, MovieB—hes, where they reviewed films and discussed cinema. They had been co-hosting the show since March 2012.

After a 13-year run, Galdi had to write a message he hoped he’d never have to.

On the official Instagram, Andrew Galdi shared the news. Avaryl Halley passed away on October 30, following a year-and-a-half battle with brain and breast cancer.

“My heart is shattered,” Galdi wrote. “After a year and a half long battle, we lost Avaryl to breast cancer on Thursday. She wasn’t in pain and she was surrounded by love, family, and friends.”

Galdi went on to explain just how close the pair were, which is sure to break the hearts of any fans reading.



“Avaryl was the best friend I could ever imagine. Spectacularly caring, light hearted, smart, and funny. We had the best times laughing, being creative, and of course talking about movies.”

Although the loss is “unfathomable,” Galdi is “incredibly grateful” for the love, support, and kind words from the fans. He’s also “beyond grateful” for being allowed to “make a living hanging out and goofing off with my best friend for over 10 years.”

Avaryl Halley Will Forever Be Around

“I never would have thought about it, but having hundreds of hours of footage of memories and laughter means I’ll always have the chance to hang out with Avaryl again, and to even watch a movie with her again too. Watching a movie with Avaryl was truly the best,” he wrote. And this is something the fans can get behind, too.

She may be gone, but she’ll always be around.



Andrew concluded his heart-wrenching statement with “I hope more than anything that she’s relaxing on the beach on Fabulous C*nt Island.”

The comments were full of people mourning the loss of the loving co-host. Loyal fans feel like they’ve lost a true friend.