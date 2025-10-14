Movie and TV Comedy Actor Dies After Cancer Recurrence: Patrick Murray Was 68

Patrick Murray, a British actor best known for starring as Mickey Pearce on the BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses, passed away last month following his on-and-off battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.

According to The Guardian, Murray died on Sept. 29. He first revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and had a tumor removed from his lung. The following year, he shared that his doctor told him his lung cancer was “cured” and the tumor in his liver was “shrinking.”

However, in 2023, Murray announced his cancer had returned. “I kept this under my hat that they’d discovered another primary cancer last year,” he explained at the time.

The actor also revealed that he underwent transcatheter arterial chemoembolization (TACE), which is a procedure done to restrict the blood supply to a tumor. He also had half of his liver removed alongside the tumor.

“I thought I had a painful groin strain a couple of months ago,” he said while opening up about his cancer diagnosis. “Unfortunately, that turned out to be the cancer getting into my pelvis and leg bones. It has also entered my lymphatic system.”

He is survived by his second wife, Anong Murray, and his four children. He shares three of his children with his ex-wife, Shelley Wilkinson, with whom he was married from 1981 to 1996.

The BBC and an ‘Only Fools and Horses’ Co-Star Pay Tribute to Patrick Murray

Speaking about Patrick Murray, a BBC spokesperson stated, “We are very sad to hear of the passing of Patrick Murray, much loved for his role as Mickey in Only Fools and Horses. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Sue Holderness, who starred on Only Fools and Horses alongside Murray, paid tribute to the late actor on X. “RIP darling Patrick,” she wrote. “Much love. You will be greatly missed.”

Before his time on the BBC show, Murray starred in various films, including Quadrophenia and Curse of the Pink Panther. He had also appeared in other TV shows such as The Upper Hand and The Bill.

Murray’s Only Fools and Horses co-star John Challis passed away from cancer in September 2021 at the age of 79.