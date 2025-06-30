Motocross Rising Star Killed At 16

A 16-year-old motocross rising star, Aidan Zingg, tragically died after suffering a mid-race accident at the Mammoth Mountain MX event held in California on Saturday, June 28.

According to DirtbikeLover, Aidan went down in a corner during one of the event’s races. The site clarified that he didn’t suffer a mid-air collision, a rumor that was being shared online. While on the ground, the 16-year-old reportedly was run over by multiple bikes.

He lay unconscious on the race track for two laps before the race was officially stopped. Motocross journalist Donn Maeda reported that he suffered “fatal injuries.”

Reactions

Aidan’s death was significantly felt across the motocross world, with many expressing their heartbreak on social media.

“It’s with an extremely heavy heart we report on the passing of young Kawasaki prospect Aidan Zingg,” Racer X Illustrated, a motocross magazine, said on Facebook. “Please keep the entire Zingg family in your thoughts and prayers.”

“Aidan’s passing is a devastating reminder of the risks that come with the sport, and of the vibrant young life lost far too soon,” DirtbikeLover added. “His passion, spirit, and potential will never be forgotten.”

Motocross veteran Kris Keefer also reported on Aidan’s untimely death.

“Heavy day at Mammoth Mountain MX,” Keefer wrote on X. “Please put your prayers and thoughts towards the Ziing family. Hug your loved ones and tell them you love them.”

In his Instagram post, Donn Maeda said that Aidan Zingg made an impression on everyone who met him.

“I interviewed him for our race series years ago when he was on a 65 and when I asked him how long it’d be until he beat his dad, he smirked and said, ‘Soon, I’m sure,'” Maeda wrote. “After that, he always went out of his way to say hello, even recently when he grew into a fast big bike ride.”

According to PEOPLE, Aidan recently joined Kawasaki’s Team Green program and was a beloved figure in the motocross world. He was sponsored by Oaklye, Bell, and Renthal, among others.

Aidan’s last Instagram post was a collaboration with MotoSport.com.

“Remember the name… Adian Zingg,” the post’s caption reads.