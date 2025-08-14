metal-frontman-proposes-to-partner-on-stage-during-concert

A black metal vocalist is trading screams for vows, putting a ring on his girlfriend, and making it metal-official.

Cradle of Filth’s Dani Filth proposed to his longtime girlfriend Sofiya Belousova during the band’s set at Download Festival earlier this summer.

According to Metal Injection, right before the band played the ultra romantic song “Malignant Perfection,” Filth addressed the assembled crowd.

“I want to beg a few minutes of your time,” the metal icon began. “This is really f***ing important, at least for me. I’m gonna embarrass my partner now. Sofiya, come out here.”

Filth asked a hooded individual to bring out the engagement ring, joking it was “all the way from Mordor.” He then got down on one knee and asked Belousova to marry him, calling her “the love of my life, my queen.”

In footage shared by the metal band on Instagram, she appeared to say yes.

Of course, the metalheads in attendance went wild.

It Seems Love is in the Air for the Iconic Metal Band

It seems love is in the air for sweethearts Cradle of Filth. Earlier in the year, guitarist Marek “Ashok” Smerda and keyboardist Zoe Federoff celebrated their love with a wedding ceremony in Tucson, Arizona.

Blushing groom to be Dani Filth of Cradle of Filth performs live at the 2025 Tuska Festival at Suvilahti on June 27, 2025, in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo by Venla Shalin/Redferns)

“It happened, and it’s a sure sign that things are going well in the band, and we all attended,” Filth said of the wedding earlier this year. “It was brilliant. I took my girlfriend and her son, well, my partner and her son, to Arizona. We had an amazing week and everything was really magical.”

“Things are going very well internally as well,” he added of the band’s current outlook. “Yeah, it just feels like you’re in kind of in the driving seat. We’ve got great people around us, great management, great record company who are just letting us do our jobs.”

Meanwhile, Cradle of Filth recently released their fourteenth studio album, The Screaming of the Valkyries, and are currently on an overseas tour.