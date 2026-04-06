Mel B Speaks Out On Why The Spice Girls Doc Hasn’t happened Yet

Melanie “Mel B” Brown has revealed why a long-rumored documentary about the Spice Girls has yet to materialize, pointing to a key issue within the iconic pop group: honesty.

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In a recent Hello! interview, Mel B said that while all five members of the Spice Girls have considered participating in a documentary, the project has stalled because not everyone is willing to fully reveal their experiences. She stressed that any film would need to present an authentic account of the group’s history. However, “not everybody wants to be honest,” a factor she suggested has prevented progress.

“It has to be done in the right way, and it has to be honest.”

The singer, widely known as Scary Spice, indicated that interest in a documentary does exist, including from major platforms, but she made clear that authenticity remains non-negotiable. Without full transparency from all members, she implied, the project cannot move forward in a meaningful way.

So, No Spice Girls Reunion Tour And No Documentary

The comments come as the group approaches the 30th anniversary of their debut single “Wannabe.” This milestone fueled speculation about potential reunions and retrospective projects. However, Mel B also dampened expectations of a broader comeback, stating plainly that a reunion tour is “not happening.”

She explained that she no longer wants to pressure her bandmates into participating in group ventures. Particularly as priorities and personal circumstances have changed over time.

“If it does [happne], it’ll be a shock to me, let’s put it that way,” she said. “When I look at that [tour] and at the feeling it gave me, I was in my element, but there comes a time… I’m 50. You can’t be nagging everyone to go on tour if they don’t want to.”

“I laid that to rest when I turned 50.”

Despite the stalled documentary and lack of reunion plans, Mel B expressed continued affection and respect for fellow members Emma Bunton, Melanie C, Geri Halliwell-Horner, and Victoria Beckham.

“I’ve got a lot of respect and love for those girls. I wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for me being part of the Spice Girls. They’ve done a lot for me as a person and in my life. I’ve got fond memories, but I don’t know if I would want to go back up on stage.”